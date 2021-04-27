Wanda Sue Davis, 71, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Wanda had chosen cremation and there will be no services. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
