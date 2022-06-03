Janet Headrick, 82, of Russellville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Auburn Health Care.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 1 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Barnes and Bro. David Jicka officiating. There will be a ceremony and burial with her late husband on Thursday, June 2 at 12:30 p.m. in the Chattanooga National Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, June 1 from 10 a.m. until service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.