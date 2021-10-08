Dr. Kumarasooriyar Kumaravelu, Dr. K to most, 58, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Chicago, Ill.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the James Bruce Convention Center, Hopkinsville, Ky. with Rev. Norris Mills officiating. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A native of Nainativa Sri Lanka, he was born Feb. 9, 1963, son of the late Dr. S. Kumaravelu and Maheswari and loving son-in-law of Mr. Lloyd George Purcell and the late Mrs. Matilda Purcell.
Dr. Kumar attended Jaffna Hinda College (1982 A/L), graduate from St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies and completed his Pediatrics residency at one of the leading children’s hospital in the United States, the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
Dr. Kumar, a board certified pediatrician, was a medical director at Priority Primary Care LLC and with Health First CHC (Cabell Platt, Earlington and other Health First Clinics) in Kentucky. Formerly of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Ft. Campbell, Ky., Bell Clinic, Elkton, Ky.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Kumaravelu. Sons, Mahesan Kumaravelu, Andnel Kumaravelu, daughter, Divya Kumaravelu, Siblings, Sivananthan, Satchithananthan, Kugananthan, Saravanapavananthan, Sivapatham, Rajeswavan, Kailasanathan, Ganaapoorani, Kethanapoorani.
