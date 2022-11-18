Elsie Cox, 88, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
She was a Logan County native born Oct. 10, 1934, to the late Hugh Mason Cox and Pansy Felts Cox. She worked many years for the Aladdin Company in Nashville. and she was of the non-denominational faith. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Hugh Cox and William Lloyd Cox; sister, Addie Marie Bond; nephew, William Daniel Devine; and niece, Dorothy Ann Devine.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Pope of Russellville; two nephews, Wendell Cox and wife, Shelly of Russellville, and David Pope and wife, Jennifer of Russellville; one niece, Denisa Powell and husband, Mike of Auburn; several great-nieces and -nephews; and several great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services for Elsie Cox will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home. Visitation began at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Nathan Powell, Trent Powell, Jeremy Powell, Darren Beardsley, Roger Metz and Wendell Cox. Honorary pallbearers are David Pope and Mike Powell.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.