Eddie Borders, 68, of Sharon Grove, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Gant Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, April 27 from 5-7 p.m.
