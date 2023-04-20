Betty Tatum, 73, of the Allegre community, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Reverend Fred Harrison and Reverend Eddie Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation began at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 19 from 5-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.