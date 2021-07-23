Robert Marion George, 64, of Gallatin, Tenn., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, the late Lanis “Mac” George, and his mother, the late Virdie “Leona” George.
Robert was born May 20, 1957, in Logan County, Ky. where he attended school in Lewisburg, eventually going to Russellville High School. Robert worked at Plasti Pack Packaging in Bowling Green, Ky. up until its closing, going on to work for Crocker Farms before moving to Gallatin to work at Dorman Products in Portland, Tenn. Robert was a member of Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, Ky. where he was a drummer for one of the praise teams. He was an exceptional drummer, playing in many traveling, as well as house bands, throughout Southern Kentucky and Tennessee.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Bryant (Lana) George of Lewisburg, Ky., and Adam (Ashley) George of Olmstead, Ky.; four granddaughters, Onahka, Ellie, Maddie, and Taylor; one grandson, Ashton; one great-granddaughter, Brinlee, and his brother, Bill (Robin) George of South Carthage, Tenn.
The family has chosen cremation and private service. Arrangements are entrusted to Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin 615-452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com
