Allen Coleman, 68, of Logan County, passed away Friday, Nov. 5 in Bucksville.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services with Mike Humble officiating. Visitation began Thursday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. until service time. Graveside services will be held in Manchester, Tenn. Friday, Nov. 12 at
12 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church.
