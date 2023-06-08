Annie Alwilda Barrow, age 76, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Annie was born in Muhlenberg, County, Ky. on June 16, 1946, to the late Floyd Henry and Rosie Bell (Toomey) Wallace. She was a member of the Dunmor Baptist Church and formerly worked with Home Instead and was a Home Health Nurse. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Wallace and Jimmy Wallace.
Annie is survived by her son, Jackie Starks (Alisa) of Russellville, Ky.; two daughters, Angie Bradshaw (Randy) of Russellville, Ky. and Pam Winders Russell (Bill) of Fayetteville, N.C.; two brothers, Billy Wallace of Dunmor, Ky. and Mikey Wallace of the Philippines; three sisters, Lorene Wallace of Springfield, Tenn., Venetia Joines of Lewisburg, Ky., and Cathy Rager of Elkton, Ky.; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Annie Barrow was conducted Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Randy Richardson officiating. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, May 24 from 3 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.
