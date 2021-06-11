Ruth Summers Nuckols, age 94, of Valdosta, Ga., formerly of Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Georgia.
Ruth was a Logan County native born Oct. 14, 1926, to the late Gaither Summers and Lilly Floring Summers. She was a cook for the Old Fork Truck Stop, Holly Carburetor, and Auburn School. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green for 74 years, was a charter member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary post 258 for 60 years, and was a member of the disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking, and birdwatching.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Larry Nuckols of Valdosta, Ga. and Kelly Nuckols of Bowling Green, Ky.; three grandchildren, Randy Nuckols, Dylan Nuckols, and Meredith Nuckols, and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Nuckols and Brooks Nuckols. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Nuckols.
Funeral services for Ruth Summers Nuckols will be conducted Friday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, June 11 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 258, Ladies Auxiliary, 394 East Main Street, Auburn, KY 42206. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
