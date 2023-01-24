Alice Faye Cotton, 66, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24 ay 11 a.m. at the Russellville United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Scott Marshall and Bro. Nathan Whiting officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, Ky. at 2 p.m. Visitation began at the church on Monday, Jan. 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
