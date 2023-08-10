Linda Faye Hines, 72, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.