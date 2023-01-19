Joyce Faye Christmas, 59, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home.
A Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg; with Bro. David Lewis and Bro. Jonathan Skipworth officiating. Interment will be in Elk Lick Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Thursday at Price Funeral Home, Inc.
