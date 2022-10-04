Henry Warren Noe Jr. left his worldly home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 6:51 a.m. while surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Logan County, Ky. to the late Henry “Shug” Warren Noe, Sr., and Emma Sutton Noe Holliday.
He was known as number “76” on the football fields of Russellville High School, Fort Scott Junior College, and the University of New Mexico. He earned many awards during his football career. Some of the most recent include being inducted into the Fort Scott Junior College Hall of Athletes in 2004 and honored as one of Russellville High School R Club’s “50 Greatest Football Players” in 2017. He was also selected as a Junior College All-American in 1968 and Mountain West All-Academic in 1969-70 while being a member of the ATO fraternity at UNM.
One of his most memorable moments was in the State Championship game when he launched up and blocked that memorable punt and then knocked the ball into the end zone for 2 points. The Lexington Herald-Leader photographer caught him flying in the air.
He taught and coached in New Mexico and Kentucky. Twenty-eight of those years were spent teaching in Hopkins County Kentucky Schools. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Alice Carroll Noe; his son, Henry Warren (Hope) Noe, III; his daughter, Charlotte (Mark) Ruth Little, and two granddaughters he adored, Loyatte Grace Montgomery Noe and Evelyn Ruth Little. He is also survived by his two brothers, Larry (Jane) Noe of Russellville, Ky., and Stephen (Bebe) Noe of Olmstead, Ky.; two sisters, Linda (Kenny) Chapman of Russellville, Ky., and Joyce (Don) Wright of Olmstead, Ky.; aunt, Dorothy Noe Williams; mother-in-law, Loyatte Ruth Gatlin Carroll of Madisonville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Cathy (Terry) Register of Bakersfield, Calif., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation began at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, Ky. from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and at Summers & Son Funeral Home in Russellville, Ky. from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 2 prior to the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Dripping Spring Cemetery in Olmstead, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RHS Alumni Association and checks made out to the RHS Alumni Association, PO Box 582, Russellville, KY 42276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.