Terry Lee Brown, Sr., 54, of Belton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. William Ray officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until service time.
