Sandra Beaty, 69, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Fuller and Bro. Daniel Beaty officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
