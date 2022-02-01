Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.