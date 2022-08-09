Sabrina Carol Kinard, 52, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at her home.
Cremation has been chosen. There will be no services at this time. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 11:28 am
