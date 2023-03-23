Jonathan Nicholas Woody, age 34, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Jonathan was born in Granite City, Ill. to Harold Wayne and Anita Lynn (Banks) Woody. He attended the Assembly of God Church and worked with his father doing small engine repairs.
Jonathan is survived by his mother and father, Harold Wayne and Anita Woody; three brothers, Andrew Woody of Russellville, Ky., Adam Woody of Russellville, Ky., and Joshua Woody of Dixon, Tenn.; a sister, Ilena Estenoz (Eathan) of Loudon, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Funeral services for Jonathan Woody were conducted Thursday, March 2 at 4 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation began Thursday, March 2 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.