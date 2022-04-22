On Saturday, April 16, 2022, (LTC) Ronnie Dale Jackson, died of ALS at the age of 76. Dale was born in Russellville, Ky. on Aug. 21, 1945, to Maurice Edward Jackson of Olmstead, Ky. and Mary Della Perry of Bethpage, Tenn.
Dale grew up in Adairville and attended Eastern Kentucky University where he graduated in 1967 with a BS in Business and gained his commission through ROTC as a 2LT in the United States Army. After retirement from the service, Dale worked at the Adairville Post Office from 1994-2006.
In 1967, Dale began his 25-year military career as a field artillery officer and Army aviator serving two tours in Vietnam. It was at the Field Artillery course in Lawton, Okla. that he met and married his wife of 47 years, Christine Holland. They raised two sons, Matthew and Mark. The military took the family twice to Ft. Campbell, Ky. to Neu-Ulm, Germany, and to Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. for Command and General Staff College. Dale’s last assignment was to the Pentagon and Ft. Belvoir, Va. where he retired as a military intelligence officer in 1992.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman who loved taking family and friends hunting and fishing. He was a master storyteller and reveled in recounting the tales of these adventures at family gatherings. In later years, Dale shared those tales while playing poker with his friends at the Muhlenberg, Ky. VFW Post 5478.
But Dale’s greatest love was his role as father and beloved Papa to Adam, Abigail, Ben, and Sarah. There was never a day that he wasn’t recounting what he had done with them, using a childhood ‘word,’ or planning a new adventure.
Dale was a fierce protector of family and friends and generous to those in need.
In addition to his wife, his sons, and his grandchildren, Dale is survived by his sisters, Beverly Gail Bond of Bowling Green and Emily Faye Smith; brother-in-law, Henry Smith of Adairville, and by several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home in Springfield, Tenn. Interment of ashes will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, Ky. with full Military Honors. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Matthews, John Ooley, Jim Starks, The Honorable Charlie Ehischide, Dwight Jordon, Sonny Gloyd, Jon Henbest, Chandler Perdue, Hunter Henbest, Ray Batey, and Buddy Smith. Pallbearers will be his sons, Matthew and Mark Jackson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 5478 in Muhlenberg County, Ky., or to the Vanderbilt ALS Program. All donations can be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home 2201 Memorial Blvd. Springfield, TN 37172
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
