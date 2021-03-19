Beverly Lynn Kerstiens, age 65, of Lebanon, Tenn., formerly of Russellville, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
Beverly was born in Louisville, Ky. on March 11, 1955, to the late Robert Carroll Nelson Solomon and Wilena (Clark) Solomon. She was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ in Lebanon.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 46 years, Patrick Kerstiens; son, Stephen Kerstiens (Robyn); daughter, Heather Wamble (Mike); four grandchildren, Ethan Wamble, J. P. Wamble, Luke Wamble, and Baker Kerstiens; brother-in-law, Greg (Marilane) Kerstiens; sister-in-law Carol (John) Kees, and best friends, Jan Tharpe, Dianne Ellis, and Romona Hunt.
Funeral services for Beverly Kerstiens were conducted Monday, March 1 at 3 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Mike Wamble officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began Monday, March 1 from 1:30 p.m. until funeral time at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers are Luke Wamble, J. P. Wamble, Ethan Wamble, Baker Kerstiens, Blake Kerstiens, Ben Kees, and Adam Kees. Honorary pallbearers are Baker Kerstiens and Roland Cox.
The family asks that donations be made to the Russellville City Schools Family Resource Center (FRYSCKy), 1000 North Main Street, Russellville, KY 42276 in the care of Carol Kees.
