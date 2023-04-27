Wilbur Glenn “Buddy” Watkins, age 82, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home.
Buddy was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 19, 1940, to the late James Robert and Mary (Grimes) Watkins. He formerly attended Cave Spring Baptist Church and Tenth Street General Baptist Church in Bowling Green. He was a carpenter.
Buddy is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Watkins; parents, James and Mary Watkins and Grider and Ruth Hunton; three brothers, Ray Watkins, Mack Watkins, and Marshall Watkins; two sisters, Linda Gordon and Sissy Watkins, and a special friend, Donna Cundiff.
Buddy is survived by his two daughters, Glenda Watkins Roche of Whitsett, N.C. and Sonya Creek (Steven) of Bowling Green, Ky.; two brothers, Billy Watkins (Jackie) of Auburn, Ky. and David Watkins (Cheryl) of Bowling Green, Ky.; a sister, Barbara Dale Pendleton (Steve) of Auburn, Ky.; three grandchildren, Christopher Roche (Joy), Taylor Creek Curtis (J.T.), and Sarah Elizabeth Creek; six great-grandchildren, Gaberiel Roche, Emma Roche, Ainsley Jude Curtis, Caitlyn McWhorter, Logan McWhorter, and Kera McWhorter; three great-great-grandchildren, Mason McWhorter, Saylor Lewis, and Macy McWhorter, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wilbur Glenn “Buddy” Watkins will be conducted on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. J. T. Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Christopher Roche, Steven Creek, Billy Creek, Mike Manning, J. R. Claypool, Phillip Wheet, Yancy Minton, and Chris Collins.
The family has asked that donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.