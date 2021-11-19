Charles “Tommy” Thomas Hurt, age 56, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Nov. 15, 2021, at his home.
Tommy was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Christian County, Ky. to Charles Thomas Hurt and Judy Anderson. Tommy enjoyed racing and turning wrenches.
Tommy is survived by his father, Tommy Warren of Russellville, Ky.; his mother, Judy Anderson of Auburn, Ky.; his wife, Jill Hurt of Lewisburg, Ky.; his son, Dylan Hurt of Sharon Grove, Ky.; his step-son, Colby Hendrix and wife Chelsea of Russellville, Ky.; his daughters, Kaylyn Hurt of Clarksville, Tenn. and Haley Hurt of Clarksville, Tenn.; his brothers, Donnie Warren and wife Alice of Adairville, Ky. and Brian Hurt of Elkton, Ky.; his sisters, Amanda Stratton and husband Stephen of Russellville, Ky., Sherry Atkinson of Gallatin, Tenn., and Melissa Reding of Guthrie, Ky.; his grandchildren, Paisley and Olivia Hendrix; several nieces and nephews, and special life-long friends, John and JoAnn Miller and Jemy “Bub” Kelly.
Funeral services for Charles “Tommy” Hurt will be conducted Friday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Johnny Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.
