Charley Orndorff, age 61, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
Charley was a Logan County native born June 14, 1960, to the late Frank H. Orndorff, Sr. and Betty Ruth Noe Orndorff. He was a cattle farmer, was a member of the Cattleman’s Association, and was a member of Berea Christian Church.
Charley is survived by his mother, Betty Ruth Orndorff of Russellville, Ky.; his brother, Frank H. Orndorff, Jr. and wife Cindi of Russellville, Ky., and two sisters, Beth Brock and husband Mike of Russellville, Ky. and Nancy Orndorff of Nashville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his partner, Jeff Wright, and his father, Frank H. Orndorff, Sr.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Charley Orndorff at a later date. Cremation was chosen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s favorite charity. Summers & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
