Louise Gibbons, 84, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Gibbons, Pastor Juan Carloes Caceres, and Bro. Jim Gifford. Burial followed in the Clear Fork Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockfield. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, April 9 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, April 10 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
