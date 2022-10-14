Charles Mitchell “Mickey” Cassetty Sr., age 74, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mickey was born in Warren County on Oct. 10, 1947, to the late Charles Phillip and Delores Jane (Fowler) Cassetty. He was a member of Clearfork Baptist Church, retired from Stuart and Richey where he worked in hydraulics, and worked with the Todd County Rock Quarry where he was a superintendent.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Cassetty; two sons, Charlie Cassetty, Jr. (Vicki) of Cadiz, Ky. and Tracy Dowell Cassetty (Melissa) of Hopkinsville, Ky.; a daughter, Marcia Maranda Jenkins (David) of Auburn, Ky.; four sisters, Sandy Fowler (Kenny) of Indiana, Sue Kegley of Indiana, Peggy Scott (Mike) of Louisiana, and Patty Tiller (Joel) of South Carolina; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center with a potluck meal to follow. The family asks that friends bring a dish and join them for a potluck meal to celebrate the life of Charles Mitchell “Mickey” Cassetty, Sr. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
