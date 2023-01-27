Lorie Ann Martin, 56, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Lorie was born in Warren County on Nov. 9, 1966, to the late John Earl Swords and the late Eileen Viola “Tootsie” (Nuckols) Swords. She was a Baptist by faith, and a devoted wife and mother. She was a true “Momma Bear.” She was a protective, loving, funny, strong, reliable and fierce all rolled into one amazing woman and was proud of it.
She was a gifted artist, loved simple things, music and was insanely ticklish. She would start laughing before you ever touched her. Those of us who had the honor to call her wife, mom, sister, aunt, friend, we do not say goodbye but instead we say, see you later. Along with her parents, Lorie is preceded by a brother, Johnny Swords; a sister, Debbie Evans; and a nephew, John Layton Brown.
Lorie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tony Martin; son, Bryce Knievel of Auburn; three daughters, Ashley Arnold (Jacob) of Adairville, Courtney Barnes (John) of Franklin, and Brittany Swords (Danny) of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Bodie Swords (Pam) of Horse Cave and David Swords (Connie) of Auburn; four sisters, Linda Lose (Mike) of Louisville, Brenda Parks (Scott) of Adairville, Che Che Manning (Michael) of Lewisburg, and Robbie Veach of Bowling Green; 14 grandchildren, Ava, Addy, Ella, Deacon, Shiloh, Paislee, Corbyn, Fletcher, Jackson, Carley, Brea, Brantley, Zoey and Billy; and a special niece that she viewed as a daughter, Jenni Creek (Eddie) of Auburn. Her legacy will live through them.
Funeral services for Lorie Martin were conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Cremation followed. Visitation began on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers were Lance Brown, Devon Gann, Eddie Creek, Jeff Gregory, Jeff Martin and Bradley Simmons.
The family ask that donations be made in memory of Lorie Sword to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Brain Trauma Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
