Glenn Bailey, 81, of Russellville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel. Burial followed in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. until service.
