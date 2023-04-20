Jerry Russell Hornberger, 74, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn..
Funeral services were held on Saturday April 15 at 2 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. Visitation began at the funeral home on Saturday April 15 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.