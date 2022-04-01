Bettye Sue Hargrove, age 91, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2022, at Creekwood Place Nursing and Rehab. Bettye was born in Russellville on May 10, 1930, to the late Bunie and Mary (Sadler) Blewett. Bettye was a member of Second Baptist Church and retired from the ASCS office in Russellville where she was the Chief Program Officer. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy O’dell Nash; her second husband, Thomas J. Hargrove; two sisters, Marguerite Leach and Christine Wilkins, and a grandchild, Laura Lee Shelton.
Bettye is survived by her son, Donald Wayne Nash (Teresa) of McKenzie, Tenn.; her daughter, Deborah Shelton (Larry) of Franklin, Ky.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three nephews, and one niece.
Funeral services for Bettye Sue Hargrove will be conducted Saturday, April 2 at 12 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Michael Duff officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Philip Nash, Richard Nash, Stuart Nash, Tyler Shelton, Zachary Shelton, and Charlie Nash.
The family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s, Diabetes, or Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
