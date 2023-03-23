Mary “Tis” Noe Koester, age 99, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, in Florida at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was a Logan County, Ky. native born March 3, 1924, to the late Barclay Griffith and Grace Kirkpatrick Griffith.
Tis was a southern lady with southern values, born of the generation who believed in the importance of the written note and the delivery of casseroles to the sick and bereaved, qualities she instilled in her two daughters. She was outgoing, loved people and parties, had friends of all ages, and lived life to the fullest for all of her 99 years. She had a proud lineage, being a direct descendant of General William Russell, her 4th great-grandfather, for whom the town of Russellville, Ky. is named. She was a life-long resident of Russellville where five generations of her family have lived since the town was formed.
Tis married her beloved William Browning “Bill” Noe of Russellville in 1950. Together they raised two daughters, her pride and joy, and enjoyed 34 happily married years until Bill’s untimely death in 1985. She was a devoted mother to her daughters throughout her life and later took delight in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was active during her daughters’ school years in Russellville, at various times serving as a Room Mother, PTA President, and as a judge in speech contests. In 1996, she was fortunate to find love again when she married Harold Koester of Russellville. They were happily married for 10 years until his death in 2006.
Tis was a life-long member of the Methodist Temple where she was active in Circle IV of the UMW, known for hosting the annual Tasters’ Luncheon during the Logan County Tobacco Festival. She was involved in compiling all of the Methodist cookbooks and in helping in various capacities with the annual luncheons. For many years, she undertook the large task of decorating the church sanctuary for Christmas, Easter, and various other occasions during the year. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of the church.
Tis was an avid reader and she enjoyed playing bridge and golf, interests she maintained throughout her life. She learned to play bridge from her mother, and at age 10 her father taught her to play golf, which continued to be a lifelong hobby of hers even chairing the Ladies Day Golf Organization. One of her great passions was cooking, and she especially was known for her baking skills. Her baked goods, which were referred to as “Tis’s Treats,” delighted both family members and friends who often requested specific favorites from her vast array of recipes. These treats were often baked and shipped to family members all across the country. In the past year, she baked requested treats for part of her granddaughter’s wedding events, baking and freezing them for months in advance. Well into her 90’s, she was eager to travel and looked most forward to her girls’ trips with her daughters and granddaughters.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Noe Sahlin and husband, Rob of Henderson, Nev. and Mary Van Noe Moser and husband, David of Orlando, Fla.; one sister, Kay Chapman of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Griffith Sahlin and wife, Ji of Santa Barbara, Calif., Mary Britt Sahlin Sullivan and husband, Patrick of Boulder, Colo., and Mary McCallen Moser and husband, Pratik Thakral of Dallas, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Noah Griffith Sahlin, Aaron Lee Sahlin, and Isla Grace Sullivan; two nephews, Charles B. Griffith and Thomas A Noe, and three nieces, Lee Barclay Page, Sharon Griffith Stein, and Jane Noe Duncan.
Funeral services for Mary “Tis” Noe Koester were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the United Methodist Temple with Pastor Michael Romans officiating Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began on Sunday, March 19 at the Temple from 12 noon until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Dr. David Moser, Robert Sahlin, Griff Sahlin, Buddy Smith, Pratik Thakral, and Will Rosser.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Temple. Envelopes will be available at the church.
