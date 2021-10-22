Steve ‘Stevie” Eugene Baskerville, 60, of Russellville, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funerals services will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. in the Celebration of Life Chapel at Kirby Funeral Services in Russellville with Mike Humble officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Run Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. until service time.
