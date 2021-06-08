John Edwin Law, age 80, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Creekwood Nursing and Rehab.
John was born in Logan County, Ky. on Feb. 8, 1941, to the late John Henry and Louvella (Pearson) Law.
John was a member of the Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Church and was a retired mechanic with Flour-Daniels.
John is preceded in death by a grandchild, Jacob Edward Hildabrand.
John is and is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah Law; three sons, Charles Law (Laurie) of Indiana, Morris Law (Trena) of Greenville, and Bobby Hildabrand (Paula) of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Pamela Roper (Dennis) of Georgia and Amanda Stranger (Casey) of Russellville; a brother, Byrnes Law (Adine) of Russellville; two sisters, Patricia Baker (Charles) and Theresa Sattazahn both of Russellville; 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for John Edwin Law will be conducted Wednesday, June 9 at 3 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Darrin Jones officiating. Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 9 from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
