Wilbur Ray “Buck” Kinkade, 76, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Hopkins Nursing Home in Woodburn, Ky.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7 at 2 p.m. at the Cave Spring Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, July 7 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
