Bobbie Reid “Bob” Motsinger, 95, of Chattanooga, Tenn., formerly of Russellville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Bobbie was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Edwin Motsinger and Fayvian Edwards Head; brother, Edwin Talmadge Motsinger; son, Michael Reid Motsinger; granddaughter, Bree Motsinger Kirby; nephews, Kenny Stewart and Denny Stewart, and niece, Mary Jo Motsinger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mary Francis Motsinger; daughter, Sandra Faye Motsinger (Bill) Thurmond; son, William Lynn Motsinger; granddaughters, Laura Thurmond (Brad) Hinchman, Karen Motsinger (Chip) Carter, Emily Motsinger (John) Sissney and Beth Motsinger (Brody) Lyons; grandsons, Robert Shelton Thurmond, James Michael Motsinger (Amy Perry), and Mark Motsinger; 19 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Eugene Reynolds officiating and Navy Military Honors to follow. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements
