Larry Wayne Grace, age 74, of Adairville, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
His remains will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Mr. Grace was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Franklin, Ky. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he honorably served as a Green Beret. He was also a retired mechanic with the United States Postal Service. He was a Christian whose favorite hobby was spoiling his family and trying to feed the world.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Doris Grace; sons, Tommy (Kyanna) Grace and Jerry Robertson; daughters, Amanda (David) Gloyd and Alice (Donnie) Warren; grandchildren, Makayla Parvin (Jack), Alex Grace, Cory Robertson, Travis Robertson (Briana), and Grace Ann Warren; great-grandchildren, Sadie Robertson, Kylah Robertson, and Rhett Robertson, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.