Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.