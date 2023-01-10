Joe Dean Fuqua, Sr., age 86, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mr. Fuqua was born in Springfield, Tenn. on June 4, 1936, to the late Harold Fuqua and Nell Dean Fuqua. He was retired from the United States Air Force as a Flight Engineer and a Vietnam veteran. He was a member of the First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus and grounds keeper. He enjoyed playing Bridge and Dominos. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joe Dean Fuqua, Jr. and brother, Robert Harold Fuqua.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolyn Morgan Fuqua; four sons, Jeff Fuqua of Russellville, Ky., Jim Fuqua and wife Mary of Covington, Ga., Jere Fuqua of Covington, La., and John Fuqua and wife Ann of Lexington, Ky.; one daughter, Angie Hoskins and husband, Ray of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; one sister, Candace Fuqua Lape of Mandeville, La.; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Joe Dean Fuqua, Sr. were conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 at First Baptist Church, 6th and Main Streets, Russellville, Ky. with Bro. Buddy Crabtree officiating. Burial followed in Red Oak Grove UMC Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation began at First Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to the time of the service at 3 p.m.
Memorial Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 277 South Main Street, Russellville, KY 42276.
