Alice Faye Clary, 80, of Russellville, passed away May 17, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services with a private service for the family. Brother Calvin Naylor will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
