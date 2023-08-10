Linda Kaye Pearson Phillips, age 70, passed away in her home in Dumfries, VA early Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born in Russellville, KY on March 27, 1952, to the late Robert William and Emogene Stephens Pearson. Linda is survived by her husband, John David Phillips, an older brother, Robert Stephens (Debbie) Pearson, of Mt. Dora, FL, her daughter Becca Marie of Loveland, CO, a niece and nephew, and several cousins.
Linda grew up in Adairville, KY, and graduated from Waggener High School in Louisville, KY in 1970. She earned her BS degree in elementary education in 1974 and went on to earn her MA degree in education in 1976, both from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. She taught elementary school for several years in Robertson County, TN. During the early to mid-90s, Linda worked hard as a realtor for Crye-Leike Realtors in Memphis.
Her final career move was to the U.S. government, working initially for the Department of Agriculture within the cotton industry. She served as a Certified Fraud Examiner through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and was also a Certified Internal Controls Auditor. Linda proudly retired after 20 years of service, mostly within the Department of Justice for the Office of the Inspector General.
Throughout her life, Linda demonstrated an unwavering faith in her Christian God and remained an active member in the local churches. This was extended beyond the church by her show of kindness and charity to all people and also participated in several mission trips around the world. She even served as a deacon for some time at Hope Presbyterian Church in Cordova, TN. Linda was a proud member of the Chi Omega Sorority during her years at Austin Peay. She was also very proud of her membership in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, taking great interest in her family history of involvement in such important events in the history of this great country.
Linda had a great passion and talent for music and singing, so was also active in the Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. She traveled nationally and abroad with the Contemporary Chorale during the late 80s and 90s and was an active member of the Seasonaires during the last years of her life in her residential community in Four Seasons.
Linda will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by those that were fortunate enough to have known her. She touched and positively influenced so many lives, more than will ever be made known. God has called her home to be with Him, for reasons we will never know, but her job on this earth has been finished, and He needs her talents and abilities somewhere else now. A service to honor her life was held Saturday, August 5th, at Adairville Baptist Church in Adairville, KY.
