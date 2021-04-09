Lee-Anne Williams, age 55, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Lee-Anne was born in Manchester, Conn. on Jan. 5, 1966, to the late William and Virginia Lee (Shilling) Abramson.
Lee-Anne is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dana Williams; a son, Wesley Williams of Russellville; a daughter, Jessica-Lynn Williams (Travis Crisp) of Russellville; a brother, William Mark Abramson of Minnesota, and three grandchildren, Conner Crisp, Lucas Crisp, and Andrew Crisp.
The family has chosen cremation and will have a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.