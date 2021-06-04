Dr. Timothy Scott Fritsch, age 72, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was born in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 15, 1948, to the late George Fritsch and Lula Mae Alwes Fritsch. He was a dentist who graduated from the University of Louisville Dental School and was a member of the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Sue Gooch Fritsch; two sons, Timothy Blake Fritsch and wife Jennifer of Bowling Green, Ky. and Kyle Scott Fritsch of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Fritsch and husband Paul Banton of Auburn, Ky., and two grandchildren, CoraLeigh Fritsch and Jensen Scott Banton.
Graveside services for Dr. Timothy Scott Fritsch were conducted Thursday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Harris Dockins officiating. Visitation began at Summers & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Friends Home, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324, or Potters Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
