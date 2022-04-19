Tammy Jean Gant, 55, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Mitchell officiating. Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 19 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
