Richard Lee Baldassarre, 63, of Smyrna, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. with Pastor Poly Rouse and Mark Copas officiating. Following the memorial service, Big Rick’s Last Bash will be at the Score Board Bar and Grill in Nashville, Tenn. Visitation will begin at the church Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
