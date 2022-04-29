Judy Baker, age 75, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Greenville, Ky. on July 18, 1946, to the late Arnold David Slaughter and Olgie Carneal Slaughter. She was a homemaker and member of the Lewisburg Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. “Bob” Baker.
Judy is survived by two daughters, April Kutzman and husband Jason of Lewisburg, Ky. and Robin Whitman and husband Slim of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Lily Whitman, Nolan Kutzman, and Karyn Luckett, and one great-grandson, Arty Luckett.
Funeral services for Judy Baker will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Summers and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jason Kutzman, Slim Whitman, Nolan Kutzman, and Harry Luckett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gordonsville Cemetery Fund, c/o Johnny Fuller, 203 Highland Lick Road, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
