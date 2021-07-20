Nancy Jean Hadden, 86, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Greenridge Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lewisburg. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, July 19 from 4-8 p.m.
