Sheila Ann “Gant” Johnson, 67, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro Nick Stamps and Bro. Zac Menser officiating. Burial followed at the Green Ridge Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. until time of the service.
