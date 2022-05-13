Mike McCormick, age 80 of Russellville, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
A Celebration of Life/memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at the Adairville United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation held before the celebration. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
