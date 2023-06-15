Randall Wayne Powell, age 68, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home.
Randall was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 8, 1954, to the late Edsel Dean Powell and Clara Louise (Brown) Landers. Randall was a handyman and enjoyed his antique car. Along with his parents, Randall is preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Powell.
Randall is survived by a sister, Margie Wilson (Kenneth) of Russellville, Ky., and a brother, Lonnie Powell of Auburn, Ky.
Cremation was chosen with a graveside service to be conducted Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Plainview Cemetery. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Funeral Home 1600 Nashville St. Russellville, KY 42276
