Glenda Kay Burchett, age 77, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Glenda was born in Logan County, Ky. on Oct. 13, 1944, to the late George and Nannie Katherine (Goodwin) Baldwin. Glenda was a member of the Living Word Church in Adairville, formerly worked with Pennyrile Electric, Trans-Financial Bank, Lewisburg Bank, and was a farmer.
Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Burchett; a stepson, Randy Burchett, and a sister, Ardath Nanette Baldwin.
Glenda is survived by her son, Winston Angel (Angie) of Adairville; a step-son, Jamie Burchett (Kieley) of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Darrell Baldwin (Watha) of Dot; a sister, Rita Osborne of Russellville; five grandchildren, Amanda Dorris, Bryan Dorris, Hayden Burchett, Preston Burchett, and Cameron Burchett, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Glenda Kay Burchett will be conducted Friday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Ken Cowan and Bro. Tony Stratton officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the Baldwin Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel from 5:30 -8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m.
Pallbearers are Timmy Allen, Hayden Burchett, Ted Baldwin, Tim Baldwin, Preston Burchett, Josh Osborne, and Bryan Dorris. Honorary pallbearers are Sherry Murphy, Sharon Travis, and Sherry Wright.
