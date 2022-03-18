Ada Sue Conyer, 70, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at Kirby Funeral Services with Brother Barry Raley officiating. Entombment will follow at Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 19 from 9-11 a.m.
